He’s ‘Nat’ done yet: Lifetime National Ryan Zimmerman reportedly signs one-year deal with Washington

WASHINGTON – Mr. National is not giving up his title – at least not in 2020.

In a story first reported by the Washington Post’s Barry Svrluga, Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals. Svrluga reports Zimmerman, the UVA Baseball Hall of Famer, will receive a $2 million base salary. Performance bonuses, according to Svrluga, can bring the figure to as high as $5 million. Mark Zuckerman notes the deal includes a no-trade clause.

Zimmerman, who will turn 36 years-old this season, became an unrestricted free agent after the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship season.

Zimmerman holds Washington’s franchise records for hits, doubles, home runs and runs batted in. The Kellam High School product has spent his entire 15-year career with the Nationals. He’d stated, on multiple occasions, he wanted to continue playing past last season – a season that saw him win his first World Series.

Related: In 15th season with Nationals, Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman wins first World Series

Related: Zim’s swan song? Fans of the Virginia Beach product & Nationals icon aren’t ready to say goodbye

The Nationals have an agreement on a one-year deal with Ryan Zimmerman, their all-time leader in games, hits, homers, RBI, etc., according to a person familiar with the deal. It is pending a physical. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 25, 2020

The Zimmerman deal is a $2-million base salary. Performance bonuses — games and plate appearances — can bring it as high as $5M. If he performs, he plays. If he plays, he earns more. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) January 25, 2020