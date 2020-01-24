× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to start the weekend… We will warm to the upper 50s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) through the day with isolated showers possible. Rain chances will increase late night with overnight lows near 50.

The weekend will start soggy but most of the weekend will be nice. Expect widespread rain Saturday morning with showers tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear out quickly through the early afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 60s on Saturday. We will cool back to the mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will level off in the low 50s for most of next week, in the ballpark of normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Rain Overnight. Lows near 50. Winds: E/SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain, Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/W 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 24th

1940 Winter Weather: 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Noreaster 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.