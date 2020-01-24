× Construction on first Virginia Mormon temple set for spring

Construction on the first Mormon temple in Virginia is expected to start this spring.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a news release that a groundbreaking on the Richmond-area temple will be held April 11.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports plans for the two-story, 36,000-square-foot structure were initially announced in spring of 2018.

The church estimates there are some 100,000 members in Virginia and the closest temple is in the Washington, D.C., area. Construction is expected to take two to three years.