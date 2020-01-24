Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns to Virginia Living Museum on February 7

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns for the 15th year on February 7.

The event has been certified as an official Virginia Green event, evidence of the Museum’s commitment to conservation and preservation of our natural world.

The main event is 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., and invites guests to mingle among the beautiful Museum galleries and exhibits including the Museum’s current dinosaur exhibit, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies. Guest will enjoy fine wines from around the world, fabulous food selections by area restaurants and an eclectic mix of live music and entertainment during the main event. Tickets for the ‘Divine Reception’ are $125 and main event is $65.

Virginia Green is a partnership program between the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ), Virginia Tourism Corporation (TTC), and Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA). Virginia Green promotes practical pollution prevention techniques in all sectors of Virginia’s tourism industry. The Virginia Living Museum Bacchus Wine & Food Festival encourages green practices to cut down on food waste, encourage locally sourced and green food items and reusable wine glasses and event plate.

Upon guest arrival, mythical gods and goddesses will greet guests including Bacchus the god of food and vine, for a truly unique evening. The event, voted Best of the 757 Gala, serves up the finest wine, restaurant fare and entertainment.

For guests looking for even more, the best of the best can be found at the VIP Divine Reception beginning an hour earlier at 6 p.m. For a full hour before the main event, guests can enjoy exclusive samplings and priority access to all restaurants in a relaxing atmosphere. Not just a taste, there will be a full pour in a VIP glass with highly rated wines (90 points or more). VIP status includes exclusive music by the Something Different Duo and VIP parking.

From steaks, seafood and global cuisine, to sweet treats and cakes, the Bacchus Wine & Food Festival will offer something for all taste buds. This year’s participating restaurants include, Schlesinger’s Steakhouse, Starbucks, The Grey Goose, Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar, Creative Catering Virginia, Whitley’s Peanut Factory, James River Country Club, Riverwalk Restaurant, Dock of the Bay II, Indulge Bakery & Bistro (VIP only), Sage Kitchen, Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes and the Museum’s very own Wild Side Café.

Music headliner for the evening is Paul Urban and Friends, a popular Tidewater Roots and Blues Band that includes jazz influences in their music. Their music has been featured on local radio stations that include WHRV FM, WFOS FM and WCVE FM. The evening will also feature music from Louis Vangieri, Matt Lockhart and Colonial DJs. Guests will be greeted by Bacchus, the god of food and vine and a collection of mythical characters including the Goddess Statue. Enter the Museum’s cave and receive a one-on-one card reading by Magickal Attic’s Melissa Kepley. A silent auction rounds out the night’s entertainment.

Main event tickets increase in price beginning February 3 to $70. Guests are encouraged to purchase by February 2. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s science education and animal care needs. The community’s continuous support enables the Virginia Living Museum to sustain and strengthen the institution and conservation mission.