7th Annual Coastal Virginia Wine Festival kicks off tomorrow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This weekend the Coastal Virginia Wine Festival returns for its 7th year!

Come celebrate with friends and drink wine from local Virginia wineries this Saturday until Sunday.

You can also enjoy a selection of beer from Virginia breweries, specialty foods, arts and crafts, a craft beer garden, a grape stomping competition, and live entertainment.

Organizers said a new addition this year are distilleries.

A new brewery to join the line-up is New Realm Brewery out of Virginia Beach.

The event kicks off on Saturday the 25th from noon until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Admission prices range from $25 to $55 depending on the day and time you attend.

