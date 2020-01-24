73-year-old man dies after being thrown from bike on James City Co. trail

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A 73-year-old man has died after crashing his bicycle on the Virginia Capital Trail Friday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., the James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the area in reference to a bicycle crash in the area of Jamestown High School.

A witness who was walking her dog in the area told authorities that the man was coming down a hill on the trail when he hit a bollard and was thrown from his bicycle.

The victim, identified as Ronald Eddie Fox of Newport News, was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he was wearing his helmet.

This incident remains under investigation.

