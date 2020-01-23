York Co. deputies investigating sighting of suspicious vehicle near Langley housing community bus stop

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle that was spotted near the Langley housing community Thursday.

Around 8:18 a.m., deputies responded to a call in the area of Peacemaker Avenue and Eagle Loop for a report of a suspicious vehicle near a bus stop.

The York County School Division notified parents and families of the sighting. The housing community serves Bethel Manor Elementary, Tabb Middle and Tabb High Schools.

It was reported that two younger, white females believed to be in their 20s were in a black, mid-size car motioning for a student to come to the vehicle. Officials say there was no verbal communication between the parties.

York County school officials shared the following safety tips regarding school bus stops:

Young children should be supervised whenever possible at the bus stop, as well as walking to and from the stop.

Students should walk in groups or use a buddy system whenever possible.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood – particularly during the pick-up and drop-off times – you are asked to report it to the sheriff’s office and the school.

This incident is still being investigated. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office says there will be an increase in patrol units in the area.

If you live in the area and have video from the last two mornings or any other information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or call the sheriff’s office’s FB Tip Line at (757) 890-4999 and refer to report #2000310.

Stay with News 3 for updates.