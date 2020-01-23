× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The slow warm continues… We will warm to near 50 this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will build in through the day. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will just see the extra clouds.

Highs will reach the upper 50s on Friday. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) through the day with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances will increase Friday night, especially after 9 PM.

Expect rain Saturday morning with shoulders tapering off by midday. Clouds will clear out through the early afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 60s on Saturday. We will cool back into the 50s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Today: Clouds Building In. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Rain Overnight. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 23rd

1940 Winter Weather: 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

