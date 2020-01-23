The stars of Virginia Stage Company’s “Sense and Sensibility” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jane Austen's words come to life in the Virginia Stage Company's adaption of "Sense and Sensibility" starring Ally Farzetta as Elinor and Manna Nichols as Marianne.The two join us to talk about their roles in the production and the dramatic differences between their two characters.
Virginia Stage Company will be hosting Austen-approved dance lessons on Tuesday, January 23rd and Friday, February 7th at 6:00 p.m and a fun-filled day of Wine Tasting with Tinto's on Wednesday, February 5th at 6:30 p.m. with Tinto's Wine and Cheese.
Sense and Sensibility
January 22nd - February 9th
The Wells Theatre, Norfolk
Presented by
Virginia Stage Company
www.vastage.org