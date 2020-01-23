The stars of Virginia Stage Company’s “Sense and Sensibility” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jane Austen's words come to life in the Virginia Stage Company's adaption of "Sense and Sensibility" starring Ally Farzetta as Elinor and Manna Nichols as Marianne.The two join us to talk about their roles in the production and the dramatic differences between their two characters.

Virginia Stage Company will be hosting Austen-approved dance lessons on Tuesday, January 23rd and Friday, February 7th at 6:00 p.m and a fun-filled day of Wine Tasting with Tinto's on Wednesday, February 5th at 6:30 p.m. with Tinto's Wine and Cheese.

Sense and Sensibility

January 22nd - February 9th

The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org