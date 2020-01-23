‘That didn’t happen overnight’ Local rescue removes almost 9 lbs of matted hair from shih tzu

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a heartbreaking sight — when a dog enters a shelter looking more like a mop than an actual animal.

On Wednesday, that’s what happened at Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach.

Their newest resident, Master Roshi, is believed to be a 17-year-old shih tzu mix who was surrendered.

Founder and Director of Hope for Life, Paulina Cushman, said a woman dropped off the dog in a box, but refused to provide any information.

“That didn’t happen overnight and it didn’t happen in a short few months. It’s probably been well over a year or two for him to get that bad,” she said.

The rescue posted this video on Facebook:

They said, “We have named him Master Roshi and he is believed to be about 17 years old. We couldn’t even tell if he had eyes as he was so badly matted around his face and throughout his body. We immediately called Wally’s All Breed Grooming who took him in and is still currently grooming him. It’s been 3 hours and they are still working on him. As soon as he finishes we will get him back to Hope Center and get him a vet appointment as soon as we can.”

After grooming and initial examination, Cushman said Master Roshi is blind and deaf and has trouble walking.

Master Roshi has a vet appointment Thursday afternoon to check his liver, kidney and other organs.

After they get the results, the rescue will determine if he is able to be adopted.