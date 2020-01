Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For people experiencing foot pain, buying new shoes may seem like a great way to find comfort, but it might not always do the job. Alyschia Lindsey from The Good Feet Store shows us how arch supports can help relieve foot, leg and back pain no matter what kind of shoes we're wearing!

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews