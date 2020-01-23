Police search for driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit into Norfolk and crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Both Chesapeake and Norfolk Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near East Princess Anne Road and Granby Street in Norfolk after the driver lead police on a chase from Chesapeake.

Around 10 p.m., Chesapeake Police tried to stop a red Hyundai sedan in the area of Canadian Drive. Police said the driver initially stopped, at which point the passengers got out of the vehicle. The driver then took off, leading police officers on a pursuit into the City of Norfolk, officers said.

The suspect reportedly crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of East Princess Anne Road and Granby Street and police said one at the scene was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver ran from the scene after crashing.

Virginia State Police and Norfolk Police also helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.