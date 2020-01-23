Painting and poetry events coming to the Suffolk Art Gallery in February

SUFFOLK, Va. – Multiple fun events are taking place at the Suffolk Art Gallery in February!

On February 7, begin your Valentine’s celebration early with a Paint Night, Paint Party with local artist Stephanie Gwaltney.

This event is for novice to professional painters. Gwaltney will provide instructions throughout the painting process to ensure your satisfaction and success. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and alcohol-free beverages. Registration can be completed in person at the Suffolk Art Gallery, or online through the Suffolk Parks & Recreation website. Pre-registration is required and covers the cost of all materials. This event is $40 for ages 13 and up. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Program registration ends on January 31.

On February 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., you can join the Suffolk Art Gallery and the Suffolk Art League for the annual Poetry, Prose, and Pizza event. Host Nathan Richardson will return to Suffolk for an open mic event.

Poets, writers, musicians, spoken word, and more are welcome. Present your own original works or favorites by others. Not a writer or musician? Come listen to others, enjoy a slice of pizza, and visit the Gallery in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Registration online is available in advance, and at the Suffolk Art Gallery before the event.

Registration for all of these workshops can be completed online, at the Suffolk Art Gallery, or at any Parks & Recreation facility. For more information about this and other programs, call the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284, or visit the website.