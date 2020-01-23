Newport News siblings look for donations to help the homeless community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is coming together to help the homeless stay warm during the winter, and an unlikely duo is leading the charge to change their community.

Five days ago, Kahmyll Simpson had the simple goal of helping her community keep warm.

“I said, ‘Mom, I want to help other people help the homeless people because I want them to be warm in this cold season,’” explained Kahmyll.

Since then, the 8-year-old has been collecting clothes, blankets, scarves and toiletries for people in need.

“It feels sad to me because they don’t have homes or blankets or stuff and they sleep on hard ground,” says Kahmyll.

Mom got started making flyers, posting them online and in the neighborhood. Dozens of donations came pouring in, but it wasn’t good enough for the ambitious young lady.

“I want more because this doesn’t look like enough,” says Kahmyll while looking at a table filled with clothes, hats, scarves and toiletries.

Kahmyll says she doesn’t want anyone to be left out. She enlisted the help of her 6-year-old brother, Kayden, who is also excited to follow in his big sister’s footsteps.

They dynamic duo is hoping to get more help in order to help more people.

They’re looking for new or gently used warm weather items that they can hand out every Sunday around Newport News.

People who would like to make a donation can contact their mother, Lexi Jenkins, by text at 757-977-7567.