× More North Carolina counties pass Second Amendment measures

At least eight North Carolina counties have passed resolutions supporting gun rights.

The vote was unanimous Tuesday night in Cabarrus County, but commissioners decided against calling their county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Sheriff Van Shaw said he doesn’t want people thinking Cabarrus is a sanctuary for gun owners who don’t have to follow laws.

Haywood County commissioners heard meanwhile from the mother of Riley Howell, who was fatally shot while tackling a gunman at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

She got standing applause when she urged commissioners to carefully “balance the need for self-protection and the need for the protection of others.”