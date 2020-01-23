Watch live: Memorial service held for Navy Sailor killed in Fort Story crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy Sailor who was killed in a crash on JEB Little Creek-Fort Story is being remembered Thursday.

The memorial service will start 10 a.m., at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Gator Theater for Master-at-Arms Third Class Petty Officer Oscar Jesus Temores.

Nathaniel Campbell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Temores.

The 23-year-old was working security when police say Campbell crashed onto base.

Court documents said Campbell was driving 81 mph. The speed limit in the area where the crash happened is only 25 mph, according to investigators. Campbell’s car struck Temores. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The memorial service is open to authorized patrons of the base and invited guests. It is not open to the public.

