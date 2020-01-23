× Love someone? Hate someone? Name a roach after them for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to honor your lover (or an ex-lover) than a gift sealed with a hiss?

The Bronx Zoo is bringing back its “Name a Roach” promotion, where you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a loved one (or hated one) in exchange for a $15 donation. You even get a snazzy digital certificate.

The promotion has been popular over the years, so much so that the zoo has expanded it’s roach offerings this year. You can now also get an eau de roach candle and roach socks to go along with the certificate.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has a similar promotion for $5 as part of its “Endless Love” campaign. And if you happen to be in the Texas city, you can actually go see the hissing cockroaches running around in a giant dollhouse contained within plexiglass.

The El Paso Zoo also teased on Facebook that they would be bringing back their spin on the idea. Last year, the zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes and then livestreamed their meerkats devouring the roaches on Valentine’s Day.