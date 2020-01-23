Jason Wade leaves ODU men’s hoops game with right knee injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Three days after scoring a career-high 23 points, Jason Wade didn't have a chance to set another career-high.

The sophomore guard for the Old Dominion University men's basketball team left Thursday's loss vs. FIU after playing just eight minutes and scoring two points. With the help of Associate Head Athletic Trainer Jason Mitchell, Wade was helped off the floor after going down after a fast break attempt 10 minutes into the first half.

Following the game, ODU head men's basketball coach Jeff Jones told reporters Wade sustained a right knee injury and will undergo an MRI. Jones added that it's unlikely Wade, the Monarchs' second-leading scorer, will play Saturday vs. Florida Atlantic.