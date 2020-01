NORFOLK, Va. – Granby High School was on a cautionary lockdown, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

School officials said the lockdown started around 7:15 a.m., after a ‘suspicious male’ was reported near school property.

Norfolk Police arrived at the scene and came in contact with the male suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police could not yet confirm whether or not the suspect was armed with a weapon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.