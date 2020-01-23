× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warmup along with increasing rain chances to end the work week

Clouds will continue to build in tonight. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will just see the extra clouds.Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight.

An area of low pressure will approach on Friday. Looks like the bulk of the rain will start to move after sunset and continue overnight. A stray storm is not out of the question. Expect highs to soar into the low 60s. Temperatures will be very mild overnight with lows in the low 50s.

60s on Saturday with some showers during the morning hours. Rain chances will go down by the afternoon. We’ll dry out for Sunday, but it will be cooler with highs in the low 50s. Dry weather will prevail through midweek with highs sitting just above normal in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.