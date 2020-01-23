A live fashion show previewing the Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dream DAP, inc. is a non-profit organization that offers financial assistance to single parents purchasing a home. Founder Claudine Ellis joins us with all the details on the 2nd Annual Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala that will benefit the organization. Plus, we get a live look at some of the formal gowns and tuxedos that will be featured during the show.

The 2nd Annual Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala will take place on Saturday, February 1st from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Visit www.dreamdapinc.org for more information

