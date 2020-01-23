A live fashion show previewing the Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala on Coast Live

Posted 12:58 pm, January 23, 2020, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dream DAP, inc. is a non-profit organization that offers financial assistance to single parents purchasing a home. Founder Claudine Ellis joins us with all the details on the 2nd Annual Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala that will benefit the organization. Plus, we get a live look at some of the formal gowns and tuxedos that will be featured during the show.

The 2nd Annual Heart for Home Ownership Fashion Gala will take place on Saturday, February 1st from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Visit www.dreamdapinc.org for more information

Presented by
Dream Girls of Real Estate
DreamGirlsRealEstate.com
(757) 809-2525

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.