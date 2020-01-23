2 people left with life-threatening injuries after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Cabell Drive.

According to police, the call came in at 12:06 p.m. for a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots from the residence and breached the door to make entry.

Officers entered the residence and found two adult victims, one male and one female, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There was a firearm located inside the residence at the scene, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.