HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a residence fire that left two people displaced.

According to the department, the call came in at 4:25 p.m. Crews responded to the 00 block of E. Russell Road for the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 5 p.m.

The two residents displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross of Coastal Virginia. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.