Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Gradual warm up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Slow warm up to end the week… Temperatures will start near freezing this morning, it will feel more like the 20s with strong north winds. Highs will warm to the mid 40s today, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will still be windy today with N/NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. We will see sunshine today with just a few clouds in the mix.

The warm up continues as we will climb to near 50 on Thursday and into the mid 50s on Friday. We will see a mix of clouds both days with a stray shower possible.

Our next substantial chance for rain will move in Friday night to Saturday morning. Rain chances will ramp up after sunset on Friday and will stick around until midday on Saturday. Highs will warm to near 60 on Saturday, the warmest day of the week. We will cool back into the 50s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 22nd

1943 Winter Weather: Ice Storm in Richmond (Widespread Tree Damage)

2016 Snow Storm: 6-8” Richmond,1-3” Tidewater

