Virginia Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law over fierce opposition

The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws.

The The Democratic-led Senate voted for the bill Wednesday despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers.

GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens.

Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states.

Democrats said the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.