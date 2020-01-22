Virginia city council panel endorses funding for new statue honoring African American Civil War troops

A Richmond City Council panel has advanced a resolution that requests funding for a statue on the city’s famed Monument Avenue that would honor African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting the statue that would memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army.

A private foundation is conducting a fundraising effort for the statue, and the city’s resolution would chip in $5,000.

The full council might take action on the measure next week.

