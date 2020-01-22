Virginia Beach Police searching for suspects after 1 person injured in shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for suspects who were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Ocean Trace Lane, according to police. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently a “heavy police presence” in the area of North Lynnhaven Road and Mustang Trail. Police said the scene remains very active.

If you have any information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.