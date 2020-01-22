× US to impose visas restrictions for pregnant women

The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting a practice known as “birth tourism.”

That refers to cases when women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

Visa applicants deemed by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth will now be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment. That’s according to State Department guidance sent Wednesday and viewed by The Associated Press.

The regulations will go into effect Friday.

The Associated Press reports, The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012, about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the U.S., then left the country.