Trump says he’d ‘love’ to attend his own impeachment trial

During a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump said he would “love” to testify at his own impeachment trial.

“I’d love to go, wouldn’t that be great?” Trump said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful? I’d love to sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”

When asked why he wouldn’t go, he joked with a reporter, “don’t keep talking, you may convince me to do it.”

Trump also said that his legal team “might have a problem” if he showed up at the trial.

Trump went on to call the House’s lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff a “major sleazebag.”

During Wednesday’s interview, Trump said he would leave the matter of witnesses to the Senate, but would “love” to see members of his administration testify at his impeachment trial, including former national security advisor John Bolton, secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former energy secretary Rick Perry and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. However, he added that it would post national security concerns should those men testify.

