Suspected heroin found on Newport News man after serious crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old Newport News man seriously injured.

According to police, a Newport News officer was traveling in the area of 58th Street and Huntington Avenue early Wednesday morning when he observed a vehicle in the trees and the vehicle’s driver, who appeared to have been ejected due to a crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

While at the hospital, officers located suspected heroin on his person.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit will investigate the crash, police said.