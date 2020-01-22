School safety forum aims to keep Chesapeake students, staff protected

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Your child’s safety is a school district’s number one priority.

That’s why Chesapeake Public Schools makes sure their schools are equipped with the best security possible.

On Wednesday, administrators will be sharing their proactive approaches to ensuring the safety of students and staff.

It will be the first of four community school safety forums open to the public. Members of the School Safety Taskforce will present, and attendees can provide feedback about what’s being done and possible improvements.

The safety efforts that are in place at each school are developed in conjunction with the City of Chesapeake, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Fire Department and Emergency Management.