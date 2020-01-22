Proposal bans holding cellphones while driving in Virginia

Current law prohibits reading or typing messages on a personal communications device while driving.

However, holding such a device is legal, except while driving in a work zone.

House Bill 874, currently being considered in the Virginia General Assembly, would prohibit holding a handheld personal communications device while driving a motor vehicle.

HB874 and SB160 would enact such a ban and penalize drivers $125 for a first offense and $250 for any subsequent one.

Drivers would still be able to operate their phones if they are lawfully parked or stopped or are reporting an emergency.

