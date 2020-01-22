Prepping for the Puppy Bowl with the Virginia Beach SPCA on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people in the community welcomed a new pet into their homes over the holidays and that means puppy training is in full swing. Sydney Monduy from the Virginia Beach SPCA and pet companion trainer Shana Ness share some tips for introducing a puppy into a new home and training a puppy through enrichment. Plus, we meet Maverick, one of two local dogs that will be participating in this year's Puppy Bowl!

Television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event, "Puppy Bowl", returns to Animal Planet on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 p.m.

You can meet Maverick at the Puppy Bowl pre-game party and tailgating event at Smartmouth Brewing on February 2nd.

Learn more and meet adoptable pups like Fay, Blaine and Houdini at vbspca.com.