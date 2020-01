PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call at 4:08 p.m regarding a shooting at 4100 block of George Washington Hwy.

When police arrived to the scene they found an adult male who was shot in the foot, according to reports.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident.

