Netflix holds its own in the streaming wars – for now

Posted 5:51 am, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:52AM, January 22, 2020

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows the Netflix app on an iPhone in New York. Netflix reports financial results Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Netflix is holding its ground in the video streaming wars.

The company added 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during its fourth quarter, surpassing expectations in its first report since Disney and Apple launched rival services.

Netflix had said it expected to add 7.6 million subscribers, and analysts thought the service would fare even better.

The service released hits “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” during the quarter. But it faces steep competition yet to come as new services from HBO and NBC prepare to launch.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.