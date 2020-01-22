Nearly 100 cold-stunned turtles rescued Tuesday on southern Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Rescuers spent Monday and Tuesday feverishly working to pull 91 turtles out of the frigid waters near Buxton.
“We walk miles with the wind blowing the turtles towards us, we have to get them off the shore side as quickly as possible into a controlled environment,” said Lou Browning, founder of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Browning and a slew of other volunteers with the non-profit told News 3 that the majority of the turtles rescued were Green and Kemp’s Ridley’s.
Witherup said bringing the turtles out of the cold waters and increasing their temperature is time-sensitive.
Browning says the turtles likely came into the Oregon Inlet foraging for food, like grasses and blue crabs, and then got stuck when the cold weather turned.
Browning said the turtles were taking to a staging center in Buxton Tuesday night where they all received a processing and entrance exam and blood tests.
The turtles are then taken to the STAR Center in Manteo to undergo rehabilitation, where they will recover before being released back into the water.
To learn more about Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, visit their Facebook page here.