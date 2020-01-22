Music news with DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ on Coast Live

Posted 12:23 pm, January 22, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ (103jamz.com) shares the latest in music news including a message from Kanye West, Rihanna's recent breakup and collaboration, an assault case involving DaBaby and a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

