1 dead, 5 injured in Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – Seattle police rushed to the scene of a shooting with “multiple victims,” authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.

One person has died, and five others were injured. Those five people are in the hospital.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Few details are available about the shooting, but authorities say the suspect has fled and that a search is on. Police say the shooter is a man, who they believe was the sole gunman.

First responders are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.