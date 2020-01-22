Man suffering from gunshot wound in Suffolk, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday.

Around 12:52 a.m., police were informed of a shooting in the area of Hall Avenue. Police say one adult male victim was found when they arrived on scene.

The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to a local hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.