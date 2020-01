PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday.

The call came in around 10:41 a.m., informing police of a shooting that took place in the 3000 Block of Watson Street.

Officials say the man was shot in the upper body and then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.