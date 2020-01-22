Lay’s searches for Virginia smiles to feature on millions of potato chip bags

America’s favorite potato chip brand is looking for local people in Virginia to ‘star’ on millions of its bags!

Know someone who goes out of their way to make other people smile? Nominate them at this link and they might just win a starring role in the new Lay’s campaign, benefiting Operation Smile.

To help narrow its search, Lay’s conducted its first-ever Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country and what’s bringing people joy. In Virginia, Lay’s says the #1 reason to smile is the nature.

Otherwise, across the country: