Lay’s searches for Virginia smiles to feature on millions of potato chip bags

America’s favorite potato chip brand is looking for local people in Virginia to ‘star’ on millions of its bags!
Know someone who goes out of their way to make other people smile? Nominate them at this link and they might just win a starring role in the new Lay’s campaign, benefiting Operation Smile.
To help narrow its search, Lay’s conducted its first-ever Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country and what’s bringing people joy. In Virginia, Lay’s says the #1 reason to smile is the nature.
Related: Lay’s launches grilled cheese and tomato soup chips
Otherwise, across the country:
- Sports teams give residents in Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts something to smile about; Pennsylvania is particularly proud of its history; Michigan and Minnesota loves their lakes; and food/restaurants rank high for those in Louisiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.
- While 66 percent of Americans consider themselves happy people, the state of New York reported the highest level of joy, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, and Indiana rounding out the top 10 list of most joyful states in America.
- People across the country are feeling joyous for different reasons, with those in the Northeast noting their states’ seasons, residents in the South giving a nod to their friendly people, people in the West loving nature, and Midwesterners savoring their small-town feel.