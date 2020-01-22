Hampton Police investigating after man severely injured in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened Tuesday at 5:41 p.m. When officers arrived at the 4300 block of Hardee Court, they found an adult man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition has been upgraded to stable, but critical.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.