First Warning Forecast: Not quite as cold overnight, warming to near 50 Thursday

A few clouds overnight with lows near the freezing mark.

Thursday will continue to warm with highs near 50. We’ll start the day with some sunshine and then clouds will build in as the day progresses.

An area of low pressure will approach on Friday. Looks like rain will start to move in by the afternoon and evening and continue overnight. Expect highs in the mid 50s. It won’t be as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday with some showers during the morning hours. Rain chances will go down by the afternoon.

Meteorologist April Loveland

