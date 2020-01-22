Extra patrols in Gloucester County neighborhoods after suspicious vehicle reported

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its presence in the areas of the Carter’s Cove subdivision and the neighborhood of Echo Hall Terrace after a suspicious vehicle was reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, students in Carter’s Cove reported an older white male with grey hair driving a blue SUV-type vehicle in the area of a bus stop early Tuesday morning.

Neighborhood students and a bus driver in Echo Hall Terrace reported the same vehicle and driver in the vicinity of a bus stop at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

In both incidents, the suspicious vehicle left the area following the encounters.

The sheriff’s office said it will have extra units in both neighborhoods before and after school hours.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890.