Longtime New York Giants QB Eli Manning to retire from NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Adios, Eli.

Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will retire from the NFL. According to ESPN, Manning, who spent his entire 16-year career with New York, will make the announcement during a Friday news conference. The team later confirmed the news.

Manning departs with almost every Giants passing record; two NFL championships; two Super Bowl MVPs; a streak of 210 consecutive starts between 2004-17 and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” said John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020