Driver dies, passenger seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX Co., Va. – A woman died Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 460.

Around 3:18 p.m., Virginia State Police were notified about a vehicle that ran off the road on Route 460, east of Cabin Point Road (Route 602).

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle died upon impact and a female passenger was flown to the Medical College of Virginia with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Route 460 will be shut down for an unknown amount of time as State Troopers investigate.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has created a detour onto Cabin Point Road for eastbound traffic.

Download the News 3 app for updates.