Convenience store robbed in Chesapeake, police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are currently investigating a commercial robbery that happened around 2 a.m., January 16 at the 7-Eleven located in the 3400 block of Western Branch Blvd.

Police say during the robbery the suspects did not display any weapons, but demanded money. Prior to police arrival, the suspects took the money and ran from the store.

The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance for any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.