Chinese city stops outbound flights, trains to fight virus

Posted 7:36 pm, January 22, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

BEIJING – Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of a new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and killed 17.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the city also asked people not to leave the city without specific reasons.

The illness comes from a new coronavirus that experts say may be mutating.

The World Health Organization put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, asking its expert committee to continue its meeting for a second day.

Related:

First case of coronavirus reported in U.S. after six killed in other countries from virus

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.