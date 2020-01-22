Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving all football fans a reason to root for overtime during this year’s Super Bowl.

The restaurant chain is promising a free snack-sized order of wings to everyone in America if the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs take longer than four quarters to decide a winner.

According to the chain, Las Vegas odds say there is a 10 percent chance that the game goes into overtime.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,” said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings.

It the stars all align, wing fanatics can redeem the offer on Feb. 17 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time.

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Feb. 2 on Fox.

Click here for full coverage on Super Bowl 54

This story was originally published by Joey Greaber on KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.