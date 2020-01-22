3 people charged after fight at U.S. Navy holiday party in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department said three people were charged following a fight at a U.S. Navy holiday party in December 2019.

Court documents say on December 17, 2019, a Norfolk Police officer saw a large group in the lobby of the Norfolk Waterside Marriott that was about to fight. The officer escorted a male individual who was being disorderly out of the building, then returned to see another physical altercation happening between a group of people.

As the aggressors were separated by their friends, the officer saw Akilah Carradine-McMillian coming towards a woman and then striking the man holding her.

A plainclothes detective entered the lobby and tried to intervene, but Carradine-McMillian began shoving the detective. The officer and detective detained Carradine-McMillian, but she failed to comply and disregarded every command to stop resisting, police said.

Carradine-McMillian was charged with disorderly conduct.

Ryann Moore and Demetrius Jackson were also arrested, according to police. Moore was charged with disorderly conduct and Jackson was charged with disorderly conduct, profanity and failure to obey a police order.

All three were stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. Jackson and Carradine-McMillian listed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as their address.